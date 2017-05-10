Documentary ‘Food Evolution’ Lands at Abramorama for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Abramorama has acquired North American theatrical rights to Scott Hamilton Kennedy’s documentary “Food Evolution,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film, narrated by science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson, will have its U.S. theatrical premiere on June 23 at the Village East Cinemas in New York, followed by a nationwide release to select cities.

Food Evolution explores the controversy surrounding genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, and food. The film includes experts such as Mark Lynas, Alison Van Eenennaam, Jeffrey Smith, Andrew Kimbrell, Vandana Shiva, Robert Fraley, Marion Nestle and Bill Nye, as well as farmers and scientists from around the world.

Richard Abramowitz of Abramorama says, “We are eager to introduce ‘Food Evolution’ to this essential conversation, one in which emotion often overtakes information. Scott Kennedy’s always entertaining deep dive into the science of GMOs is going to change some minds.”

Kennedy was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary for his film “The Garden.” Other credits include “O.T.: Our Town,” “Fame High” and “Grace & Mercy.”

“At a time when science, facts and journalism seem to be under attack on a daily basis, I am thrilled to bring ‘Food Evolution’ to theaters and a national audience,” Kennedy said. “Through our festival screenings at DOC NYC and CPH: DOX, we’ve witnessed the immense public appetite for a fact-based dialogue around the great food debate, and Richard and his team at Abramorama are the perfect partners to bring the film to as wide an audience as possible.”