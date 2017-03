Universal’s new untitled Doctor Dolittle movie, starring Robert Downey Jr., will be opening on May 24, 2019, the studio announced on Monday night.

Stephen Gaghan directs the new take on Dolittle, which will be produced by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum under their Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, along with Susan Downey for Team Downey. Gaghan wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay from an earlier draft by Tom Shepherd.

