Distrib Films US Acquires Iranian Drama ‘No Date No Signature’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Distrib Films US has acquired domestic rights to Vahid Jalilvand’s Iranian drama “ .” The company will partner up with 1844 Entertainment to release the film in the U.S.

“No Date No Signature” won best actor and best director awards in the Horizons section of this year’s Venice Film Festival. The film, produced by Ali Jalilvand and Ehsan Alikhani, stars Navid Mohammadzadeh (“Nahid”) as a forensics doctor who believes he’s responsible for a young boy’s death.

“The actors in this amazing movie are phenomenal, managing to keep the thriller-like tension of the plot until the very end while analyzing with great intelligence a society drowning under class discrepancies and individual complexes,” said Francois Scippa-Kohn, the founder of Distrib Films US.

Noori Pictures handles international sales on the film.

Besides “No Date No Signature,” Distrib Films US has teamed with 1844 Entertainment for the domestic distribution of one of Tribeca’s highlights, Israel Cárdenas and Laura Amelia Guzmán’s “Samba.”