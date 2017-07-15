Disney World: Mickey Mouse, ‘Toy Story,’ ‘Ratatouille,’ and More Score Attractions

The D23 Expo wasn’t just about Disney’s slate of animated and live-action adventures this year, because we got some real world updates from the House of Mouse as well. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has confirmed that Mickey Mouse’s very own ride will soon be coming to Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Following the onstage presentations of “Wreck-It Ralph 2,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Aladdin,” and many others this weekend, Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek took to the stage to confirm the “first ever ride-through attraction built entirely around Mickey Mouse” on Saturday.

Apparently, the ride will be similar to the “Pirates” and “It’s a Small World” attractions in that it’s a tour — à la Steamboat Willie — only Mickey’s ride will be in “2.5-D” (No 3-D glasses required). However, instead of Mickey operating a boat, Goofy will actually be the one steering a train in this modern reimagining of classic Disney cartoon shorts.

Chapek also shared that there will be more hidden Mickeys on this new Mickey Mouse tour than any attraction before it.

Other updates included a new “Ratatouille” ride set for construction next to the Eiffel Tower in Epcot, obviously, as well as another “Guardians of the Galaxy” attraction in the same park. Magic Kingdom will welcome a new ride based on “Tron” immediately next door to Space Mountain, with hopes of opening in time for Disney World’s 50th anniversary — Oct. 1, 2021.

Toy Story Land has also been announced for summer 2018, which will coincide with Paradise Pier being rebranded as Pixar Pier. A new theater and space-themed restaurant are also in the works for the Florida park.

Across the country, Spider-Man and the Avengers will be getting new rides at California Adventure.