Disney is in talks with David Dobkin, director of Robert Downey, Jr.’s “The Judge,” to come on board family adventure “Overnight.”

Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur are producing through their Original Films company. The script, by Oren Uziel, is based on a father and son who win a contest to spend a night in a lavish toy store — which gets hit by burglars on the same night.

Variety reported “Napoleon Dynamite” director Jared Hess was attached to direct “Overnight” last year but he has since fallen out. The project, which Disney picked up in turnaround from Sony, was originally planned as a starring vehicle for Will Ferrell when Gary Sanchez Productions was involved as a producer.

No actors have been cast yet for “Overnight.”

Dobkin’s has strong comedy credits including New Line’s “Wedding Crashers,” starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson; Disney’s “Shanghai Knights with Owen Wilson and Jackie Chan; and Universal’s “The Change-Up” with Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman. He also produced and wrote “The Judge” for Warner Bros.

Moritz is best known for producing the “Fast and Furious” franchise for Universal. He and Marmur are producers on Sony’s “Passengers.”

Uziel’s credits include “Shimmer Lake” and “22 Jump Street.” Dobkin is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.