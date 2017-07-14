‘Star Wars Land: First Look at Disney Attractions Unveiled

Disney brought life to the “Star Wars”-themed expansions coming to Disneyland and Disney World with the unveiling of an enormous model on the main convention floor for this weekend’s D23 Expo.

The models are a scaled replica of the 14-acre “Star Wars Land” expansion set to open at Disneyland in 2019. Disney had previously only released concept art of the attraction in July of 2016.

“Both ‘Star Wars’-inspired lands will transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port, and one of the last stops before Wild Space, where ‘Star Wars’ characters and their stories come to life,” Disney said in a blog post about the expansion.

“Here, guests will find themselves in the middle of the action at two signature attractions: one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic ‘Star Wars’ adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.”

Disney has previously revealed that one of the entry points to the new section of the park will be along Big Thunder Trail in Frontierland, and the company also has plans to add an “Avatar” land to its theme parks. Disney said it would release more information about “Star Wars Land” during D23 this weekend.

Courtesy of Joshua Sudock—Disneyland Resort

