Disney Tops Earnings Estimates, but Revenues Fall Short

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Bob Iger
REX/Shutterstock

The Walt Disney Company has topped Wall Street earnings estimates for its fiscal second quarter that ended on March 31, thanks to strong performances by feature films and theme parks.

The company, however, fell short on revenues with $13.34 billion, while analysts had expected $13.45 billion. Disney reported the earnings after the market closed on Tuesday.

Related

Emma Watson stars as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, a live-action adaptation of the studio's animated classic directed by Bill Condon.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Becomes Highest Grossing PG Film Ever in U.S.

“Disney delivered another quarter of double-digit EPS growth, driven by the strong performance of our studio, and parks and resorts,” said Chairman and CEO Bob Iger. “Our continued strong performance is a direct result of our proven strategic focus on great branded content, innovative technology and global growth.”

“We’re pleased with our results in Q2 and remain confident in our ability to continue to deliver significant shareholder value over the long term,” he added.

Disney’s movie studio benefited from two films — “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Both pics have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

But weak ratings and higher programming costs at ESPN and ABC were a drag on earnings. ESPN’s distribution revenue was also hit by subscriber losses.

More to come. 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad