Disney Tops Earnings Estimates, but Revenues Fall Short

The Walt Disney Company has topped Wall Street earnings estimates for its fiscal second quarter that ended on March 31, thanks to strong performances by feature films and theme parks.

The company, however, fell short on revenues with $13.34 billion, while analysts had expected $13.45 billion. Disney reported the earnings after the market closed on Tuesday.

“Disney delivered another quarter of double-digit EPS growth, driven by the strong performance of our studio, and parks and resorts,” said Chairman and CEO Bob Iger. “Our continued strong performance is a direct result of our proven strategic focus on great branded content, innovative technology and global growth.” “We’re pleased with our results in Q2 and remain confident in our ability to continue to deliver significant shareholder value over the long term,” he added.

Disney’s movie studio benefited from two films — “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Both pics have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

But weak ratings and higher programming costs at ESPN and ABC were a drag on earnings. ESPN’s distribution revenue was also hit by subscriber losses.

