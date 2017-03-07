With “Beauty and the Beast” debuting next weekend, Disney continues to ramp up its live-action reboot game.

“Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson as Belle, follows a series of successful live-action reboots for the studio. Last summer, Disney released “The Jungle Book” and nabbed an Oscar nomination earlier this year.

Disney has also found box office gold with the Angelina Jolie-starring “Maleficent,” as well as its 2015 remake of “Cinderella.” The studio also released a live-action take on “Pete’s Dragon,” starring Bryce Dallas Howard, last August.

“Alice in Wonderland” scored for Disney in 2010 (though its sequel, “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” bombed, which is why it’s excluded from the following poll). Coming up, the studio will continue to pull from its vault of beloved stories, planning live-action reboots of “Mulan,” “Dumbo,” “The Lion King,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Mary Poppins,” “Aladdin,” and more.

