Imax and Disney have renewed their longstanding slate deal through 2019, and disclosed that director Rian Johnson shot key sequences of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” using Imax’s extremely high-resolution cameras.

“The Last Jedi” opens Dec. 15. The deal also covers the untitled Han Solo anthology film, which opens May 25, 2018, and “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

Additionally, the deal extends to Lucasfilm’s untitled Indiana Jones film, Marvel’s “Black Panther,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Captain Marvel,” Avengers: Infinity War” and the untitled Avengers sequel; “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” and “Mulan”; Pixar’s “The Incredibles 2” and “Toy Story 4”; and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel.

The companies noted that they have previously announced that “Avengers: Infinity War” and the untitled Avengers sequel will be shot in their entirety by the Russo Brothers with Imax cameras.

“The Walt Disney Studios strives to bring great stories from visionary filmmakers to life for audiences around the world, leveraging the best technology available to create exceptional theatrical experiences,” said Alan Bergman, president of Walt Disney Studios. “That’s what Imax brings to the table, and we look forward to continuing to work with the IMAX team on the unparalleled upcoming slate of films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm.”

The companies said that as part of the new agreement, they will work together to create exclusive Imax marketing materials, particularly for films using Imax cameras or featuring an expanded aspect ratio exclusively in Imax theaters.

Disney occupied four of the top 10 spots at Imax locations in 2016, including “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Doctor Strange” and “The Jungle Book.”