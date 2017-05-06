Disney Executive Kristin Burr Transitions to Production Deal

Longtime Disney production executive Kristin Burr is transitioning to a Disney-based producing deal on the Burbank lot as Burr! Productions.

Burr joined Disney in 1997 as a creative executive. She most recently served as an executive VP of production in the live-action film division.

During her tenure, she oversaw “Sweet Home Alabama,” which starred Reese Witherspoon; “The Proposal,” starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds; Christopher Nolan’s “The Prestige;” “Bringing Down the House;” and the Muppets movies.

She recently worked on “Mary Poppins Returns,” starring Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Lin Manuel Miranda; the live-action “101 Dalmatians” prequel “Cruella,” starring Emma Stone; and “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson.

“Kristin’s experience, strength and talent have been of great value as part of our executive team and will serve her well as she transitions to a producorial role here at the studio,” said film production president Sean Bailey. “We’re very much looking forward to working with her in this new capacity on some of our upcoming productions.”

She will continue working as an executive through the summer before launching her company. “I am so grateful for my time at Walt Disney Pictures and the people with whom I have had the fortune to work,” said Burr.