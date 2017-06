Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced that he’s stepping down from the White House Advisory Council following President Donald Trump’s Thursday announcement that he plans to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord.

“As a matter of principle, I’ve resigned from the President’s Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal,” he tweeted.

Iger’s announcement comes just a couple of hours after Elon Musk also revealed that he’s resigning from the council due to the decision.

