Disney CEO Bob Iger defended his presence on President Donald Trump’s financial advisory panel during the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday, saying he believed there would be many occasions when he would bring “adversarial” positions to the group that advises the new administration.

Iger made his comments when he was pressed by several speakers at the meeting in Denver to drop off the Trump panel of financial leaders.

“I think there is an opportunity for me to express views that I think … are of value to the company and its shareholders,” Iger said. He added that he expected to take positions “adversarial to the view of the administration” on a number of issues, including immigration, adding “it’s not an endorsement of the new administration.”

Speakers at the meeting in Denver said they were presenting petitions with more than 500,000 signatures, calling for Iger to step down from the panel. A few of the speakers said that Disney would suffer economic repercussions from customers who would boycott the company’s films, theme parks, and other business, as a result of his work on the Trump panel.

Iger, who missed the first meeting of the Trump panel while he was attending a Disney board meeting, said he thought the most powerful messages his company could send were through the films and television programs it presented to the world. He pointed to last year’s animated film “Zootopia” as promoting the idea of inclusiveness.

“That’s where we think we can make the biggest impact on the planet,” Iger said. The Disney CEO said the values expressed in such movies extend to his personal representation of the company, including at forums like the one Trump has convened with business leaders. “I can assure you the values I speak of are expressed whenever I get the chance,” Iger said.

