Disney’s ‘10 Days Without Mom’ No. 1 Argentine Movie of 2017

Disney, the most dominant of all Hollywood studios last year in Latin America, has another Argentine hit on its hands: Ariel Winograd’s “Mamá se fue de viaje” (“10 Days Without Mom”) which has just overtaken Ricardo Darin’s “Black Snow” after two weeks at theaters to become the highest-grossing Argentine hit of 2017.

Produced by Patagonik, a joint venture between Disney and Argentine broadcast group Artear, “10 Days Without Mom” bowed July 6 to place No. 3 but surged 7% in its second week for a total 685,233 admissions, about $3.8 million. Also starring Leonardo Sbaraglia, “Black Snow” cumed a total 684,474 admissions, according to Argentine box office compiler Ultracine.

Ripped by FilmSharks Intl. a longtime tittle-by-title Patagonik sales company partner, “10 Days” is also pushing out international sales, closing a remake deal with Mexico’s

“Nobody expected it,” Argentine newspaper Clarin said about “10 Days Without Mom’s” Argentine record for the year. That said, headed by Juan Pablo Galli and Juan Vera and backed by Disney’s marketing might and a sure sense of issue-laced mainstream comedy, from 2008’s “A Boyfriend For My Wife,2 Patagonik has fired off a string of big Argentine box office hits: “Just Like Me,” “2 + 2,” “Corazon de Leon,” “I Married a Dumbass.” Also,“10 Days Without Mom” marks Winograd’s third hit with Patagonik after 2015’s “No Kids” and last year’s “Permitidos.”

Winograd’s newest comedy may have touched a social nerve, picturing how a mother’s sudden and shocking departure for holiday sends her family into tailspin as the father, played by well-known comedian Diego Peretti, takes over domestic duties.

A “vindication of the importance of mothers,” said FilmSharks Intl.’s Guido Rud, “10 Days Without Mother” has sold to Wiesner Distribution for Central America and AV Jet for Taiwan. “No Kids” and “Permitidos” both closed around 35 international sales deals, he added.

Disney-distributed movies took a 24.3% market share of the theatrical box office made by the top 100 movies in Latin America, Spain and Portugal last year. That figure spirals to a remarkable 36.8% for the top 100 titles in Argentina, according to a new report, Ibero-American Audiovisual Panorama, launched Thursday in the run-up to Saturday’s Platino Awards.