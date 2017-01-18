Robert Redford and Jason Segel are dealing with the afterlife in strange ways in Netflix’s teaser-trailer for the science-fiction movie “The Discovery.”

Redford stars as a doctor who has made a scientific breakthrough that shocks the world and challenges everything we know about life and death. It appears in the trailer — accompanied to the music of Roy Orbison’s “Only the Lonely” — that the discovery enables those trying to commit suicide to do so multiple times.

“They’re just going to keep trying to kill themselves,” says Segel’s character in the teaser’s only dialogue.

Charlie McDowell directs and co-wrote the screenplay with Justin Lader. Rooney Mara, Jesse Plemons, Riley Keough, and Ron Canada also star.

“The Discovery” will hold its world premiere on Friday at Redford’s Sundance Film Festival. His comedy “A Walk In The Woods” debuted at the festival two years ago.

Endgame Entertainment and Protagonist Pictures are co-financing the film. Protagonist began selling rights at the American Film Market in 2015 when Nicholas Hoult (who later exited) and Mara were attached.

Producers are Alex Orlovsky of Verisimilitude and James D. Stern of Endgame Entertainment. Executive producers are Julie Goldstein, Lucas Smith, Mike Goodridge, Dimitra Tsingou, Hunter Gray, McDowell and co-producer Erika Hampson.

Netflix is launching “The Discovery” on March 31.

Watch the trailer below: