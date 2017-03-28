Chris Addison has closed a deal to direct MGM’s “Nasty Women,” the “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” remake starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson.

The movie marks Addison’s big-screen directorial debut. Jac Schaeffer will write the screenplay.

Pin High Productions’ Roger Birnbaum and Wilson’s Camp Sugar Productions are producing.

The film gender-reverses the 1988 Frank Oz-directed comedy classic that starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine as con men who try to swindle an heiress. The ’80s film was itself a reboot of Ralph Levy’s 1964 movie “Bedtime Story,” starring Marlon Brando, David Niven, and Shirley Jones.

“Nasty Women” follows two female scam artists, one low-rent and the other high-class, who compete to swindle a naive tech prodigy out of his fortune. The title calls to mind Donald Trump’s insult to Hillary Clinton during the final presidential debate, a phrase which has since been reclaimed as a feminist rallying call.

Addison is best known for his work on the small screen, having directed episodes of HBO’s “Veep” and BBC’s “The Thick of It.” His upcoming projects include Fox’s “Fresh Off the Boat” and NBC’s “Playing House.” Addison is also a comedian and actor, having appeared in the hit British series “Doctor Who,” “Skins,” and “The Thick of It.”

He is repped by WME.