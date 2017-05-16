Directors Guild Reorganizes Senior Staff, Promotes Pair of Execs

Directors Guild of America national executive director Russell Hollander has promoted Danny Bush to associate national executive director/western executive director. Hollander, who himself took over the DGA from Jay D. Roth earlier this month, also announced Monday that Cynthia Tollett has been promoted to assistant executive director.

The DGA says Bush will join associate national executive directors Bryan Unger and David Korduner in focusing on the growing challenges of representing all 17,000 DGA members. He will also continue his regional responsibility as western executive director for administration of the west coast office. Bush will report to Hollander.

Tollett was previously associate general counsel in the guild’s legal department. In her new role, she will oversee the signatories department, and will be more involved in the enforcement of the contracts. She will report to Bush.

Bush joined the DGA in 2012 as an assistant executive director in the guild’s Los Angeles headquarters, focusing on areas related to representation, contract enforcement, and organizing. He was promoted to western executive director in 2015. The DGA says he has overseen a “substantial” expansion of the contracts department, as well as the growing western field representative program that visits members on film, TV, and commercial sets, sporting events, and local stations across the country and in Canada.

Bush came to the DGA from Bush Gottlieb, a union-side labor law firm, where he was an attorney representing public and private sector labor unions. He also served as lead negotiator for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). Tollett joined the DGA in 2009 from Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, where she was an attorney focused on mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance issues.