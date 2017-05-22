Directors Guild of America Awards Ceremony Lands 2018 Date

The Directors Guild of America has set the 70th annual DGA Awards for Feb. 3, 2018, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The guild will announce feature film and first-time feature film nominees on Jan. 11. It will announce the television, commercial, and documentary nominees the day before.

DGA members will be able to vote online between Nov. 29 and Jan. 10 for the feature film nominations and between Dec. 11 and Jan. 8 for TV nominations in five categories.

All voting will continue to take place online. The DGA will also continue to allow feature film screeners to be distributed to members.

Damien Chazelle won the most recent DGA Award and the Academy Award for “La La Land.” The DGA Award is one of the top indicators of Oscar sentiment, with all but seven of all DGA winners since 1948 going on to take the best director Oscar.

The 90th Academy Awards will take place on March 4. The awards season will start in earnest on Jan. 7 with the 75th edition of the Golden Globes.

The 29th annual Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 20 at the Beverly Hilton and the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been set for Jan. 21 at the Shrine Auditorium.