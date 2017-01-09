The Directors Guild of America has selected longtime national executive director Jay D. Roth as the recipient of its Presidents Award for service the guild.

Roth will receive the award at the 69th Annual DGA Awards on Feb. 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

DGA Preisdent Paris Barclay made the announcement Monday . ‎The award requires a unanimous vote of all the former DGA presidents along with the current president.

Roth joined the DGA in 1994 and serves as the lead negotiator on the union’s master contract with producers. Negotiators reached a deal on Dec. 23 for a successor contract, which has been approved by the DGA national board and sent to the DGA’s 16,000 members for ratification.

Roth is only the fourth recipient of the award, first given to former president George Sidney in 1998, followed by Robert Wise in 2001 and Gil Cates in 2005.