Christian Bale’s Dick Cheney Biopic Moves to Annapurna

Adam McKay’s untitled Dick Cheney movie may have found a new home.

Sources tell Variety that Annapurna Pictures has landed the pic after Paramount Pictures decided to let it go. The film will be the first film under Plan B’s new three-year deal with Annapurna, which was announced on Thursday.

Annapurna will handle marketing and distribution efforts for Plan B’s upcoming film releases and will be partnering on at least three films per year. Led by actor and producer Brad Pitt and co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Plan B joins Annapurna’s expanding operation, which recently launched its full-service marketing and distribution operation.

“We’re excited and honored to be working with Plan B in this new partnership. We have always admired their taste and quality of producing since we met six years ago, and we could not be more thrilled for the possibilities ahead,” said Annapurna’s Founder and CEO Megan Ellison and President of Film Chelsea Barnard.

Annapurna will finance and distribute the movie.

Christian Bale is on board to star as Cheney, with Steve Carell attached to play Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, and Amy Adams set to play Lynn Cheney.

McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions and Brad Pitt’s Plan B will produce.

McKay will direct from his own screenplay, with the studio and producers aiming to shoot the movie in the spring for an awards-season push, similar to “Big Short.” Producers are Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner through Plan B along McKay and his Gary Sanchez partners, Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick.

Cheney served in the administrations of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and George H.W. Bush before becoming the CEO of Halliburton. He was VP between 2001 and 2009 under George W. Bush and was at the center of foreign policy as that administration pursued post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, along with “enhanced interrogation” programs against suspected terrorists.

Annapurna will distribute Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit,” which is the first film the company will distribute after mostly serving as a financier for the past several years. Annapurna is also a financier on the Alexander Payne movie “Downsizing,” which bows this fall.