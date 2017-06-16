Diane Kruger Joins Steve Carell in Robert Zemeckis Drama

Diane Kruger has joined Steve Carell in the untitled Robert Zemeckis movie, based on Jeff Malmberg’s 2010 documentary “Marwencol.”

The project, set up two years ago at Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers, centers on a man who recovers from an assault by building a miniature World War II-era village in his backyard. The documentary won awards from the Boston Society of Film Critics and SXSW. Carell came on to the project in April.

Zemeckis is directing and producing from a screenplay he wrote with Caroline Thompson. Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner also produce, alongside Cherylanne Martin (“The Pacific,” “Flight”). Malmberg is executive producing with Jackie Levine. Maradith Frenkel and Chloe Yellin will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Kruger has been cast in the role of Deja Thoris, the Belgian Witch of Marwencol in the world of the backyard village. Variety reported last month that Leslie Mann and Janelle Monae had joined the project in unspecified roles.

Kruger won best actress at the Cannes Film Festival last month for her role in “In the Fade.” Her upcoming projects include “Butterfly in the Typewriter” and Justin Kelly’s “JT Leroy.”

Kruger is represented by UTA, Untitled, Altitude Management, and Peikoff/Mahan.