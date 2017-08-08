Magnolia Pictures Buys ‘In the Fade,’ Propelling Diane Kruger Into Oscars Race (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the most celebrated movies at this year’s Cannes Film Festival has found a home. “In the Fade,” the German-language drama starring Diane Kruger as a woman who deals with the tragic aftermath of the murder of her family, has sold North American right to Magnolia Pictures, Variety has learned.

The movie, written and directed by Fatih Akin (“Goodbye Berlin,” “The Cut”), earned Kruger stellar reviews and the best actress prize from the Cannes jury.

Awards season prognosticators had been wondering if the movie will open in time for Kruger to qualify for this fall’s best actress race. It will, as Magnolia is planning a year-end theatrical release for “In the Fade” along with an Oscars campaign for its star, best known for her roles in “Inglourious Basterds” and the TV series “The Bridge.” Many critics called “In the Fade” her best performance yet.

“Diane Kruger’s performance in ‘In the Fade’ is one for the ages,” said Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles in a statement. “It is a stunning anchor to this incredibly timely and powerful film.”

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s co-EVP Dori Begley and SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden. Match Factory and UTA Independent Film Group represented the filmmakers.