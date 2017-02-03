The Weinstein Company has bought distribution rights for the U.S. and Canada to the drama “Hampstead,” starring Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson and James Norton.

“Hampstead” is directed by Joel Hopkins from a screenplay by Robert Festinger (“In the Bedroom”). The project was produced by Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae at Ecosse Films.

The film, which went into production in early 2016, was acquired by TWC based on a short promo video. The project was financed by Motion Picture Capital and Silver Reel. Cornerstone Films handled the sale.

Keaton plays an American widow who can’t quite focus on things that need attention, like her lovely old apartment, her finances and her son while living on the edge of the British countryside. While looking out across the heath from her attic window, she witnesses an unkempt man (played by Gleeson) attacked by a group of professional thugs. Shocked, she calls the police and ventures into the woods in search of the man, discovering that his home is the target of property developers using heavy-handed tactics to remove him.

TWC Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein said, “We’re thrilled to work with Robert Bernstein, Douglas Rae and the incredible Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson on this film. ‘Hampstead’ is a great example of the power we all can have when we stand up for our beliefs and fight for the people and things we care most about, something that is especially important these days.”

Gleeson starred in Ben Affleck’s “Live by Night” and won an Emmy for playing Winston Churchill in “Into the Storm.” Keaton has been nominated for four Oscars and won for “Annie Hall.”

The deal for the project was negotiated by David Glasser, Talia Houminer, Negeen Yazdi and Jennifer Malloy for TWC with Mark Gooder and Alison Thompson on behalf of Cornerstone Film and Laure Vaysse and Craig Emanuel for Motion Picture Capital.