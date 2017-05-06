Diane Keaton to Be Honored With AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Next Month

Diane Keaton is about to become the latest celebrity to win the American Film Institute’s lifetime achievement award.

The Oscar-winning “Annie Hall” actress was first revealed as the institute’s intended 45th recipient of the career-recognizing honor back in October. The AFI then confirmed on Friday that Keaton will be accepting the award at a gala event in Los Angeles on June 8 (potential honorees are required to accept the award in-person).

When first announcing Keaton as the 2017 honoree, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees Howard Stringer spoke kindly of her many talents. “Diane Keaton is one of the most beloved leading ladies of American film,” said Stringer. “Peerless in her mastery of both comedy and drama, she has won the world’s heart time and again by creating characters of both great strength and vulnerability. Her career as a director and producer is even further evidence of her passion for the art form and her seemingly boundless talents.”

Of the 45 artists to ever receive the award, only nine have been female — Bette Davis, Lillian Gish, Barbara Stanwyck, Elizabeth Taylor, Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine, Jane Fonda, and now Keaton. Other recent lifetime achievement award winners include Steve Martin, Mel Brooks, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, and Al Pacino.

TNT will broadcast the ceremonies as a special in late June.