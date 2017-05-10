Diane Keaton’s AFI Life Achievement Tribute Set for Airing on TNT, TCM

TNT has set a June 15 airdate for the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Diane Keaton.

Keaton will be presented the award on June 8 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. TNT will televise the celebration a week later as a one-hour special airing at 10 p.m.

Sister network Turner Classic Movies will then encore the special on July 31, during a night of programming dedicated to Keaton’s work. This marks the fifth year the AFI special has aired on Turner networks.

TCM’s July 31 tribute to Keaton will include Warren Beatty’s 1981 drama “Reds” and Woody Allen’s 1993 comedy “Manhattan Murder Mystery.”

The AFI announced in October that it had selected Keaton for the honor. Keaton’s achievements include winning best actress for Allen’s “Annie Hall” and was nominated for best actress at the Academy Awards for “Marvin’s Room,” “Reds,” and “Something’s Gotta Give.”

Her comedy career includes collaborations with Allen in “Play It Again, Sam,” “Sleeper,” “Manhattan Murder Mystery,” “Love and Death,” and “Manhattan” as well as comedies such as “Baby Boom” and “Father of the Bride.” She recently provided voices for Pixar’s “Finding Dory” and appeared in the HBO miniseries “The Young Pope.”

The 44th Life Achievement Award went to John Williams, the first composer in the honor’s history.