The 69th Annual DGA Awards are almost underway. Follow along here for updates as the winners are announced live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Garth Davis (“Lion”), Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”), Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”), and Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”) are up for the Directors Guild of America’s top feature film award. Meanwhile, Davis, Tim Miller (“Deadpool”), Kelly Fremon Craig (“Edge of Seventeen”), Nate Parker (“The Birth of a Nation”), and Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”) are nominated for the first-time director award.

In the comedy TV series category, HBO’s “Veep” (for Becky Martin and Dale Stern) and “Silicon Valley” (for Alec Berg and Mike Judge) earned two noms each, in addition to Donald Glover’s bid for “Atlanta.”

On the TV drama side, “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer are up against “Westworld” co-creator Jonathan Nolan, John Singleton, and Ryan Murphy for separate episodes of FX’s “The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and Miguel Sapochnik for “Game of Thrones.”

Aside from film and TV, the DGA will also dole out awards in the commercial and movie documentary categories.

Here’s the complete nominations list, which will be updated as winners are annouced.

FILM

FEATURE FILM

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

(Lionsgate)

Mr. Chazelle’s Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: Michael Beugg

– First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

– Second Assistant Director: Paula Case

– Assistant Unit Production Manager: Bart Lipton

– Second Second Assistant Director: Brett Robinson

– Additional Second Assistant Director: Dodi Rubenstein

Garth Davis, “Lion”

(The Weinstein Company)

Mr. Davis’s Directorial Team:

– First Assistant Director: Chris Webb

– First Assistant Director: Ananya Rane (India Unit)

– Second Assistant Directors: Mark Ingram (Australia Unit), Sunny Tiku (India Unit), KP Singh (India Unit), Shaunak Kapur (India Unit)

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

(A24)

Mr. Jenkins’s Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: Jennifer Radzikowski

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

(Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

Mr. Lonergan’s Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: Declan Baldwin

– First Assistant Director: Michael J. Moore

– Second Assistant Director: David Blazina

– Second Second Assistant Directors: Tim LaDue, Scooter Perrotta

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

(Paramount Pictures)

Mr. Villeneuve’s Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: Stan Wlodkowski

– First Assistant Director: Donald L. Sparks

– Second Assistant Director: Brigitte Goulet

– Second Second Assistant Director: Karine P. Labelle

***

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM

Garth Davis, “Lion”

(The Weinstein Company)

Mr. Davis’s Directorial Team:

– First Assistant Director: Chris Webb

– First Assistant Director: Ananya Rane (India Unit)

– Second Assistant Directors: Mark Ingram (Australia Unit), Sunny Tiku (India Unit), KP Singh (India Unit), Shaunak Kapur (India Unit)

Kelly Fremon Craig, “The Edge of Seventeen”

(STX Entertainment)

Ms. Fremon Craig’s Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: Brendan Ferguson

– Production Manager: Dan Clarke

– First Assistant Director: James Bitonti

– Second Assistant Director: Daniel Mansfield

Tim Miller, “Deadpool”

(Twentieth Century Fox)

Mr. Miller’s Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: John J. Kelly

– First Assistant Director: James Bitonti

– Second Assistant Director: Daniel Mansfield

Nate Parker, “The Birth of a Nation”

(Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Mr. Parker’s Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: Mark Moran

– First Assistant Director: Tomas Deckaj

– Second Assistant Director: Mark C. Stevens

– Second Second Assistant Director: Scott Bowers

Dan Trachtenberg, “10 Cloverfield Lane”

(Paramount Pictures)

Mr. Trachtenberg’s Directorial Team:

– Unit Production Manager: Robert J. Dohrmann

– First Assistant Director: Jason Blumenfeld

– Second Assistant Director: Paul B. Uddo

– Second Second Assistant Director: Jonathan M. Warren

– Location Manager: Batou A. Chandler

TELEVISION

DRAMATIC SERIES

THE DUFFER BROTHERS

Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers” (Netflix)

The Duffer Brothers’ Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Timothy Lonsdale

First Assistant Director: Richard Denault

Second Assistant Directors: Maria Battle Campbell, Kristina M. Peterson

Second Second Assistant Director: Simeon Jones

Additional Second Assistant Director: Franchesca Winters

RYAN MURPHY

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “From the Ashes of Tragedy” (FX)

Mr. Murphy’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Chip Vucelich

First Assistant Director: Leo Bauer

Second Assistant Director: Janell Sammelman

Second Second Assistant Director: Matt Pexa

Additional Second Assistant Director: Alicia Lewis

JONATHAN NOLAN

Westworld, “The Original” (HBO)

Mr. Nolan’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Robert Del Valle

First Assistant Director: Kim H. Winther

Second Assistant Director: Jeff Okabayashi

Second Second Assistant Directors: Michelene Mundo, Katie Pruitt

MIGUEL SAPOCHNIK

Game of Thrones, “The Battle of the Bastards” (HBO)

JOHN SINGLETON

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “The Race Card” (FX)

Mr. Singleton’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Chip Vucelich

First Assistant Director: Dan Shaw

Second Assistant Director: Matt Pexa

Second Second Assistant Directors: Kim Richards, Kyle Hollingsworth

COMEDY SERIES

ALEC BERG

Silicon Valley, “Daily Active Users” (HBO)

Mr. Berg’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary

First Assistant Director: Nick Mastandrea

Second Assistant Director: Sally Brunski

Second Second Assistant Director: Kim Richards

Additional Second Assistant Director: Kathleen D. Brennan

DONALD GLOVER

Atlanta, “B.A.N.” (FX)

Mr. Glover’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Alex Orr

First Assistant Director: Veronica A. Hodge‑Hampton

Second Assistant Director: Jason Graham

Second Second Assistant Director: Danielle King

Additional Second Assistant Director: Mike Brune

MIKE JUDGE

Silicon Valley, “Founder Friendly” (HBO)

Mr. Judge’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary

First Assistant Director: James “Billy” Burton

Second Assistant Director: Thomas Boucher

Second Second Assistant Director: Kim Richards

BECKY MARTIN

Veep, “Inauguration” (HBO)

Ms. Martin’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Dale Stern

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer

Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

Additional Second Assistant Director: Gary Cotti

DALE STERN

Veep, “Mother” (HBO)

Mr. Stern’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer

Second Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

Additional Second Assistant Director: Cecilia Sweatman

***

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI‑SERIES

RAYMOND DE FELITTA

Madoff (ABC)

Mr. De Felitta’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Moshe Bardach

First Assistant Director: Scott Lazar

Second Assistant Director: David Fischer

Second Second Assistant Director: Ramona Murphy-Adair

Location Manager: Eddy Collyns

THOMAS KAIL (Directed By)

ALEX RUDZINSKI (Live Television Direction By)

Grease Live! (FOX)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Carrie Havel, Adam Mishler, Brad Duns

Head Stage Manager: Garry Hood

Stage Managers: Jennifer Marquet, John Esposito, Jonathan Marks, Rob Sellers Jr., Dani Farrelly, Paul Forrest, Roy Friedland, Chris Hines, Roxanne Lozano, Drina Mohacsi, Tshaka Stewart, Mike Strauss, Cheryl Teetzel-Moore, Ari Woog

KENNY LEON (Directed By)

ALEX RUDZINSKI (Live Television Direction By)

Hairspray Live! (NBC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Carrie Havel, Brad Duns, Amy Wilcox‑Barker

Stage Managers: Garry Hood, John Esposito, Dani Farrelly, Roy Friedland, Paul Forrest, John Hill, Chris Hines, Roxanne Lozano, Jonathan Marks, Jennifer Marquet, Donna Parker, Cody Renard Richard, Rob Sellers Jr., Murray Siegel, Jackie Stathis, Mike Strauss

JAY ROACH

All the Way (HBO)

Mr. Roach’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Scott Ferguson

First Assistant Director: Josh King

Second Assistant Director: Aaron Fitzgerald

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jason C. Brown, Matthew Milan

The Night Of, “The Beach” (HBO)

Mr. Zaillian’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Greer Yeaton

First Assistant Director: Michael Steele

Second Assistant Director: Ginger Gonzalez

Second Second Assistant Director: Rachel Iovine

Location Manager: Shane Haden

***

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time With Bill Maher, “Show #1437” (HBO)

Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson

NORA GERARD

CBS Sunday Morning, “Charles Osgood Farewell Broadcast” (CBS)

Ms. Gerard’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Bernard Rozenberg, Jessica Frank, Patricia Finnegan, Jyll Phillips‑Friedman

Stage Managers: Mark Dicso, Lindsley Newbury

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #0179” (CBS)

Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne DeMare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Manager: Mark McKenna

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle” (NBC)

Mr. King’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

PAUL PENNOLINO

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, “Episode #1030” (TBS)

Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Jeremy Hardwick

Stage Manager: Laura Mack

***

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

JERRY FOLEY

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 – The Best is Yet to Come (NBC)

Mr. Foley’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Randi Grossack

Key Stage Manager: Jeffry Gitter

Stage Managers: Bennymar Almonte, Lauren Class Schneider, Joey Despenzero, Jeff Markowitz, Karen Tasch Weiss

TIM MANCINELLI

The Late Late Show with James Corden, “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” (CBS)

Mr. Mancinelli’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Matt Powers, Bac Delorme, Brian Sutherin

Stage Managers: Michael J. Schiff, Teri Pensky Hlubik

LINDA MENDOZA

Smithsonian Salutes Ray Charles: In Performance at the White House (PBS)

Ms. Mendoza’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Dora Mendoza, Kelly Hernacki

Stage Managers: Lynn Finkel, Elise Reaves, Phyllis Digilio-Kent

PAUL MYERS

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, “A Very Special Full Frontal Special” (TBS)

GLENN WEISS

The 70th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Ricky Kirshner

Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Peter Epstein, Joey Despenzero, Phyllis Digilio-Kent, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Jeffrey M. Markowitz, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Alfonso Pena, Annette Powlis, Elise Reaves, Lauren Class Schneider, Jim Semmelman

***

REALITY PROGRAMS

KEN FUCHS

Shark Tank, “801” (ABC)

Mr. Fuchs’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Amy Wilcox‑Barker

Head Stage Manager: Eric Rhoden

Stage Managers: Doug Neal, Michael Strauss

JOHN GONZALEZ

Live PD, “Episode 5” (A&E)

Mr. Gonzalez’s Directorial Team:

Stage Manager: Jeff Buda

BRIAN SMITH

STRONG, “Welcome to STRONG” (NBC)

Mr. Smith’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Anna Moulaison‑Moore, David Charles

Stage Manager: Drew Lewandowski

RUPERT THOMPSON

American Grit, “The Finale ‑ Over the Falls” (FOX)

Mr. Thompson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: David Charles

Stage Managers: Daniel Curran, Kevin Fletcher

BERTRAM VAN MUNSTER

The Amazing Race, “We’re Only Doing Freaky Stuff Today” (CBS)

Mr. van Munster’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Dan Coffie

***

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

LIZ ALLEN

The Kicks, “Pilot” (Amazon)

Ms. Allen’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Maria Melograne

First Assistant Director: Michael Williams

Second Assistant Director: Walter Parry

ALETHEA JONES

Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street, “Gortimer and the Jacks of All Trades” (Amazon)

Ms. Jones’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Richard G. King

First Assistant Director: Lance W. Lanfear

Second Assistant Director: David Berke

Second Second Assistant Director: Christopher H. Cook

MICHAEL LEMBECK

A Nutcracker Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

TINA MABRY

An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win (Amazon)

Ms. Mabry’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Richard G. King

First Assistant Director: Otto Penzato

Second Assistant Director: David Berke

Second Second Assistant Director: Christopher H. Cook

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Candice Lee, Matthew W. Ross

JOHN SCHULTZ

Adventures in Babysitting (Disney Channel)

COMMERCIALS

Lance Acord

(Park Pictures)

Frankie’s Holiday, Apple – MAL

· First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith

Movie Night, Kohl’s – Anomaly

· First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith

· Second Assistant Director: Rob Kay

Dante Ariola

(MJZ)

Hold Your Breath, SunTrust – Strawberry Frog

· Unit Production Manager: Natalie Hill

· First Assistant Director: George Nessis

· Second Assistant Director: Isaac Mejia

Riding Is the New Driving, Lyft – Made Movement

· Unit Production Manager: Natalie Hill

· First Assistant Director: John Lowe

· Second Assistant Director: Julian Metter

· Second Second Assistant Director: Dave Liehn

Tell Me When to Go, Beats

· Unit Production Managers: Natalie Hill, Susan Levin

· First Assistant Director: Chris Meda

· Second Assistant Director: Adam Stern

· Second Second Assistant Director: Jani Vournas

Fredrik Bond

(MJZ)

Dive, Apple – TBWA/Media Arts Lab

· First Assistant Director: Howell Caldwell

Everyday Hero, Philips – Ogilvy & Mather

World of Play, LG – Energy BBDO

· Unit Production Manager: Line Postmyr

· First Assistant Director: Anthony Dimino

· Second Assistant Director: Spencer Taylor

· Second Second Assistant Director: R. Ben Parker

· Additional First Assistant Director: Chris Blanch

· Additional Second Assistant Director: Steve Bagnara

Derek Cianfrance

(RadicalMedia)

Chase, Nike Golf – Wieden + Kennedy Portland

· First Assistant Director: Rick Lange

· Second Assistant Director: Ethan Ross

Doubts, Powerade – Wieden + Kennedy Portland

· First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

· Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Expectations, Powerade – Wieden + Kennedy Portland

· First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

· Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Manifesto, Squarespace – Anomaly

· First Assistant Director: David Backus

· Second Assistant Director: Josh Voegelin

AG Rojas

(Park Pictures)

The Best Planet, S7 Airlines – Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam

The Snail, Samsung – Leo Burnett USA

· First Assistant Director: Robert Dean Phillips

DOCUMENTARY

Otto Bell

The Eagle Huntress, Sony Pictures Classics

Ezra Edelman

O.J.: Made in America, ESPN Films

Josh Kriegman & Elyse Steinberg

Weiner, Sundance Selects

Raoul Peck

I Am Not Your Negro, Magnolia Pictures

Roger Ross Williams

Life, Animated, The Orchard