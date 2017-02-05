Becky Martin of “Veep” won the television comedy series award from the Directors Guild of America for the “Inauguration” episode.

“Veep” won the award over two episodes of “Silicon Valley,” an episode of “Atlanta” and the “Mother” segment of “Veep.”

Garth Davis has won the first-time feature director award from the DGA for his immigrant drama “Lion.” The award was the first announced Saturday night at the 69th Annual DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. John Singleton presented the award to Davis.

Davis topped Tim Miller for “Deadpool,” Kelly Fremon Craig for “Edge of Seventeen,” Nate Parker for “The Birth of a Nation” and Dan Trachtenberg for “10 Cloverfield Lane.”

The Australian director is also competing for the top feature film award along with Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Garth Davis (“Lion”), Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”), Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”).

“Lion,” starring Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar, is based on the 2013 book by Saroo Brierly about being separated from his mother in India at the age of 5, being adopted by an Australian family and re-uniting with his family 25 years later.

Alex Garland won the DGA’s inaugural first-time feature award last year for “Ex Machina.”