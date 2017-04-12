John Boyega takes action in the first trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit,” released on Wednesday.

The drama is set against the backdrop of Detroit’s devastating riots that took place over five haunting summer days in 1967. The film explores systemic racism in urban Detroit.

“I’ll sleep when they stop rioting,” Boyega says over the phone in the trailer.

“It’s a war zone out there,” a voiceover says later. “They’re destroying the city.”

In addition to Boyega, the ensemble cast includes John Krasinski, Jason Mitchell, Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter, Ben O’Toole, Jack Reynor, Jacob Latimore, Joseph David-Jones, Algee Smith, Kaitlyn Dever and Hannah Murray.

Bigelow is directing the crime drama from an original screenplay by Mark Boal. She’s also producing with Boal, Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Matthew Budman, and Colin Wilson, with Greg Shapiro executive producing.

“Detroit” is scheduled to hit theaters August 4. Watch the first trailer below: