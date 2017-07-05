Box Office: ‘Despicable Me 3’ Schemes to $241 Million Worldwide

Gru and the minions have a reason to celebrate!

Illumination-Universal’s “Despicable Me 3” has grossed $241.4 million at the worldwide box office following the sequel’s launch in the U.S. and 52 foreign markets.

Universal reported Wednesday that the animated comedy grossed $142.1 million at 8,525 sites, while the North American total has hit $99.3 million in its first five days.

“Despicable Me 3” opened in first in 44 of its 46 territories over the weekend. It posted a dominant market share of at least 50% in all those markets.

It had the biggest opening weekend of all time for an animated movie in Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Middle East, Netherlands, Ukraine, and Venezuela. Its $294,000 debut in Estonia and $247,000 launch in Latvia set records as the biggest opening weekends ever in those territories.

The U.K. led the way with $16.9 million, followed by Mexico with $16.7 million, Australia with $13.8 million, Russia with $11.8 million, Brazil with $11 million, Spain with $6.4 million, and Argentina with $5.7 million.

“Despicable Me 3” is set to open in 15 more territories. It launches this week in China, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Trinidad, and Iceland.

“Despicable Me 3” is directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, and co-directed by Eric Guillon. The film stars Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and Trey Parker.

The 2015 “Minions” spinoff was a massive success, earning $336 million domestically and $823 million internationally.