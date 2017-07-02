‘Despicable Me 3’ Launches to $192.3 Million at Global Box Office

In addition to its $75 million launch in the domestic market, Universal and Illumination’s “Despicable Me 3” is also the top-grossing movie overseas.

The animated threequel should take in an estimated $95.6 million from 52 territories this weekend. That, when added to its total after opening early in a handful of regions, should give it an estimated $116.9 million internationally so far. This is before the movie opens next week in key territories including China, France, and Germany. Globally, the movie is looking at a $192.3 million opening.

“This is an outstanding performance across the board,” said Universal’s international distribution chief Duncan Clark. “We’ve got a number of huge territories yet to release, so this is a very, very strong foundation for us.”

“Despicable Me 3” saw the biggest animated movie opening weekend of all time in Argentina, Brazil, Estonia, Latvia, Venezuela, and the Middle East. The U.K. and Ireland account for $14.7 million of ticket sales. Mexico is also a top earner so far with a weekend estimate of $13.5 million. In Russia, the movie made $9.2 million, and was responsible for 68 percent of the market share in the country.

For Paramount, “Transformers: The Last Knight” is heading for a $68 million weekend overseas, which would raise its international total to $327.8 million. The movie’s ten-day cume in China alone is $193.5 million. It is currently open in 44 markets after recently adding France, India, and Belgium. The action sequel has yet to open in Brazil, Mexico, Japan, or Spain.

For Warner Bros., “The House” is opening quietly abroad as well as in the U.S. From 20 international markets this weekend, the comedy starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler is generating an estimated $2.7 million. “Wonder Woman,” meanwhile, is picking up an additional $13.6 million from 64 markets, boosting the movie’s global total past $700 million.

For Disney, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” also crossed the $700 million mark globally after earning an additional $16.3 million internationally. The studio continues to roll out “Cars 3” slowly overseas — the film made an extra $5 million despite only being open in three major international markets.