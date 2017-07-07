‘Despicable Me 3’ Scores Biggest Opening Day Ever for Animated Movie in China

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Despicable Me
REX/Shutterstock

Illumination-Universal’s “Despicable Me 3” has opened in China with an impressive $20.1 million on its first day — the best opening for an animated movie ever in the country.

The figure is 17.5% above the opening of Illumination’s “Minions,” which set the record two years ago. It’s also the sixth-biggest debut day of the year.

Related

Despicable Me

Box Office: ‘Despicable Me 3’ Schemes to $241 Million Worldwide

“Despicable Me 3” had already hauled $286.8 million worldwide through Thursday with the international take hitting $171.6 million and the domestic total at $115.2 million.

“Despicable Me 3” is directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, and co-directed by Eric Guillon. The film stars Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and Trey Parker. The pic follows Carell’s Gru, who discovers that he has a twin brother named Dru, while the Minions are jailed.

The 2015 “Minions” spinoff was a massive success, earning $336 million domestically and $823 million internationally, including $68 million in China. “Minions” is the top Illumination performer worldwide with $1.16 billion, followed by 2013’s “Despicable Me 2” with $975.8 million, 2016’s “The Secret Life of Pets” with $875.5 million, and 2016’s “Sing” with $633 million.

“Despicable Me 3” has set records as the biggest animated movie opening weekend of all time in Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Middle East, Netherlands, Ukraine, and Venezuela. In addition to China, it’s opening in France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Trinidad, and Iceland this week.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad