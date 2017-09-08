‘Despicable Me 3’ Hits $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

“Despicable Me 3” has crossed the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office, earning $741.4 million internationally and $259.05 million in North America.

Universal said Friday that the results have lifted the “Despicable Me” franchise past the “Shrek” series to become the highest-grossing animated film franchise of all time globally. The franchise has also topped the “Ice Age” series to become the top animated franchise internationally.

“Despicable Me 3” is the 31st film to haul $1 billion worldwide. “Avatar” leads that list with $2.79 billion.

“Despicable Me 3” is also the second Universal title after “The Fate of the Furious” — which made $1.24 billion worldwide — to hit $1 billion this year.

Illumination’s eight releases — which include “Hop,” “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax,” “Minions,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” and “Sing” — have pulled in more than $5.7 billion worldwide. “Despicable Me 3” is the sixth-highest-earning animated film of all time worldwide.

“The enduring success of ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Minions’ is a testament to the extraordinary talent of the team at Illumination and Illumination Mac Guff, combined with the world’s greatest studio, Universal,” said Illumination topper Chris Meledandri. “Our passion for creating memorable experiences is on display in ‘Despicable Me 3,’ and we thank fans for taking this chapter to a billion-dollar milestone.”

“Despicable Me 3” had the biggest opening day and weekend of all time for an animated film in China; debuted No. 1 in North America and 62 international territories; is the highest-grossing animated title of all time in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Egypt and Venezuela; and is Universal’s biggest film of all time in Argentina and Venezuela. Top markets are China with $152.3 million, Japan at $60.8 million, U.K. and Ireland with $60.2 million, and Germany at $41.6 million.