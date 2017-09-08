‘Despicable Me 3’ Hits $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Despicable Me
REX/Shutterstock

Despicable Me 3” has crossed the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office, earning $741.4 million internationally and $259.05 million in North America.

Universal said Friday that the results have lifted the “Despicable Me” franchise past the “Shrek” series to become the highest-grossing animated film franchise of all time globally. The franchise has also topped the “Ice Age” series to become the top animated franchise internationally.

“Despicable Me 3” is the 31st film to haul $1 billion worldwide. “Avatar” leads that list with $2.79 billion.

Related

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Japan Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Despicable Me 3’ Share Weekend

“Despicable Me 3” is also the second Universal title after “The Fate of the Furious” — which made $1.24 billion worldwide — to hit $1 billion this year.

Illumination’s eight releases — which include “Hop,” “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax,” “Minions,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” and “Sing” — have pulled in more than $5.7 billion worldwide. “Despicable Me 3” is the sixth-highest-earning animated film of all time worldwide.

“The enduring success of ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Minions’ is a testament to the extraordinary talent of the team at Illumination and Illumination Mac Guff, combined with the world’s greatest studio, Universal,” said Illumination topper Chris Meledandri. “Our passion for creating memorable experiences is on display in ‘Despicable Me 3,’ and we thank fans for taking this chapter to a billion-dollar milestone.”

“Despicable Me 3” had the biggest opening day and weekend of all time for an animated film in China; debuted No. 1 in North America and 62 international territories; is the highest-grossing animated title of all time in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Egypt and Venezuela; and is Universal’s biggest film of all time in Argentina and Venezuela. Top markets are China with $152.3 million, Japan at $60.8 million, U.K. and Ireland with $60.2 million, and Germany at $41.6 million.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad