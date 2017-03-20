Dermot Mulroney and Richard Harmon have joined Bella Thorne in the supernatural romantic thriller “Break My Heart 1,000 Times.”

Scott Speer is directing from a script by Jason Fuchs, based on the novel by Daniel Waters. Production began Mar. 18.

The story is set in a world where a cataclysmic event has torn the barrier between our world and the next, leaving “Remants,” or ghost-like essences of the deceased, as part of everyday life. After years of quiet coexistence with the living, a Remnant threatens a young girl, propelling her on a mission that will change the course of her life.

Mulroney recently wrapped production on Fox’s “The Mountain Between Us” opposite Idris Elba and Kate Winslet. Harmon can currently be seen in the CW series “The 100,” which was recently picked up for a fifth season. He just wrapped a starring role in the indie feature “Crypto.”

Speer and Thorne’s previous collaboration was “Midnight Sun,” which Open Road set for an Aug. 4 release. Speer made his feature debut with “Step Up Revolution” and is in post-production on “Status Update.”

“Break My Heart 1,000 Times” will be produced by Paul Brooks, with Scott Niemeyer, Brad Kessell, and Fuchs executive producing. Good Universe is handling international sales.

Mulroney is repped by WME. Harmon is repped by Pacific Artists Management and Authentic.