‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad Sets up ‘The Steward’ With Cristal Pictures

“John Wick” screenwriter Derek Kolstad has set up action-thriller “The Steward” with Los Angeles-based film finance and production company Cristal Pictures.

Kolstad is writing the screenplay featuring an original central character he created. The logline is being kept under wraps.

Cristal president Scott Einbinder announced Monday that Cristal will fully finance and produce what is planned as a first installment of a potential franchise with worldwide theatrical appeal, including in China. The pitch was brought into Cristal by Nick D’Angelo and was acquired in a preemptive bid.

Kolstad, who wrote both “John Wick” and “John Wick: Chapter 2,” is on board for the third installment for Lionsgate. The franchise has grossed over $250 million at the worldwide box office.

“Derek is a terrific writer and masterful at creating original, electrifying characters, and we cannot wait to develop this project,” Einbinder said. “‘The Steward,’ which is driven by a charismatic male lead, possesses the kind of proven genre appeal that has resonated in both the domestic and worldwide markets.”

Cristal co-produced and co-financed the upcoming action-comedy “Hitman’s Bodyguard,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, and Salma Hayek. Lionsgate is releasing the film on Aug. 18. Cristal recently purchased the spec script “Twin Blades,” an actioner currently in development with Lauren Shuler Donner producing.

Cristal is fully backed by China’s East Light Media. Kolstad is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion, and Behr Abramson Levy.