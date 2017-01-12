Hollywood publicists have selected Denzel Washington as Motion Picture Showman of the Year in recognition of his career achievements.

Washington will be honored at the 54th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists awards on Feb. 24 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“Denzel continues to excel as a major creative force in filmmaking while also recognizing the key role that publicity and promotion play in the success of filmmaking,” said awards committee chairman Henri Bollinger. ”His understanding of what it takes to attract movie audiences supports his exceptional talents as an actor and filmmaker.”

Washington produced, directed, wrote and stars in the drama “Fences,” and also reprised the Tony Award-winning role he played on Broadway in 2010.

ICG National President Steven Poster said, ”Denzel Washington brings a unique reality and a dignity to every character he portrays, be they actual or imagined people, good guys or bad. I always look forward to seeing him on screen.”

Washington received Academy Awards for the war drama “Glory” in 1989 and for the crime thriller “Training Day” in 2001. He received Oscar nominations for “Cry Freedom,” “Malcolm X,” “The Hurricane” and “Flight.”

He broke into Hollywood on the NBC series “St. Elsewhere.” Notable film credits include “Remember the Titans,” “The Great Debaters,” “American Gangster,” “A Soldiers Story,” “Devil in a Blue Dress,” “Inside Man,” “Unstoppable,” “2 Guns” and “The Magnificent Seven.” Washington made his feature directorial debut in “Antwone Fisher” and directed himself in “The Great Debaters.”