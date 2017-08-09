Deborah Ann Woll, Logan Miller to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘The Maze’

Deborah Ann Woll, Logan Miller, and Taylor Russell are in talks to star in Sony’s “The Maze.”

Adam Robitel is directing the movie, and Neal Moritz and Ori Marmur are producing via Original Films.

The film — in in the vein of David Fincher’s “The Game,” starring Michael Douglas — is an elevated psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to survive.

Best known for her role on HBO’s “True Blood,” Woll is currently recurring on various Marvel series as Karen Page. Originally seen on “Daredevil,” Woll will appear next as Page on “The Defenders,” which premieres on Friday, as well as “The Punisher” Netflix series later this year. She also starred in the indie “Silver Lake” opposite Martin Starr.

Miller can be seen next in Fox’s “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” and also has “Prey” on the horizon. He most recently starred in Open Road’s “Before I Fall.”

Russell also appeared in “Before I Fall” and can be seen next in the Netflix reboot of the classic TV series “Lost in Space.”

Woll is repped by CAA, Miller is repped by Innovative and Primary Wave Entertainment, and Russell is repped by UTA, Play Management and Thruline Entertainment.