Dean Hallett, the veteran finance executive at Twentieth Century Fox Film, has been promoted, the studio said on Tuesday. He will now serve as the studio’s senior executive vice president for operations and strategy.

Hallet’s promotion comes as the studio is undergoing a major overhaul under its newly installed chairman and CEO Stacey Snider. As part of that shift, several long-serving staffers have been promoted. Mike Dunn, the former home entertainment chief, was recently named to the newly created position of president of product strategy and consumer business development, while former content management chief Salil Mehta was been named president of FoxNext, a newly-created division that oversees gaming and virtual reality productions.

Hallett served as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2001. He will broaden his portfolio to include technology, human resources, and labor relations.

Mike Nelson, who most recently served as the studio’s controller, will now serve as chief financial officer. He will report to Hallett.

“For more than 15 years, Dean has played a key leadership role not only in our finance initiatives, but also in building from the ground up our digital infrastructure, which has enabled our studio to work faster, more efficiently and more collaboratively,” said Snider in a statement. “We’re fortunate to have him in this new expanded role and look forward to the positive impact we know he’ll have across even more of our business lines as a result.”

Prior to joining Fox, Hallett was executive vice president and chief financial officer for The Walt Disney Studios. He also worked at Anthony Industries, Inc. and Ernst & Whinney.