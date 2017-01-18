“Deadpool,” “Sausage Party,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” “The Jungle Book” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” have been nominated for the Maxwell Weinberg publicist showmanship motion picture award.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” “Speechless” and “This Is Us” received nominations for the TV award. Debra Birnbaum, Variety‘s executive editor of television, was nominated for the press award.

The International Cinematographers Guild will announce the winners at the 54th Annual ICG publicists awards luncheon to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 24. Honorees previously announced include Denzel Washington, Ryan Murphy, Jeffrey Katzenberg and BWR founding partner Nanci Ryder.

View the full list of nominees below:

Les Mason award nominees:

– Barbara Hannegan: senior publicist, Warner Bros. Pictures International

– William Hendley: senior publicist of global publicity, Walt Disney Studios

– Ernie Malik: unit publicist

– Maureen OMalley: senior publicist and project supervisor, Warner Bros. Pictures International

-Rosalind Jarrett Sepulveda: executive in charge of publicity, Screen Actors Guild awards

Maxwell Weinberg publicist showmanship motion picture award:

- 20th Century Fox for “Deadpool”

- Columbia Pictures for “Sausage Party”

- Universal Pictures for “The Secret Life of Pets”

- The Walt Disney Studios for “The Jungle Book”

- Warner Bros. Pictures for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Maxwell Weinberg publicist showmanship television award:

–  CBS Television for “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

- Fox 21 Television Studios for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

- 20th Century Fox Television for “Speechless”

- 20th Century Fox for “This Is Us”

Press award:

– Debra Birnbaum: executive editor of television, Variety

– Grae Drake: senior editor, Rotten Tomatoes

- Lindsey Bahr: film writer, Associated Press

- Sean Smith: executive editor of film, Entertainment Weekly

- Steve Weintraub: editor-in-chief, Collider

International media award:

- Adam Tanswell (UK)

– Brent Simon (China)

- Elisabeth Serada (Austria)

– Jane Mulkerrins (UK)

– Michael Idato (Australia)

– Peter Mitchell (Australia)

Excellence in unit still photography for motion pictures award:

- Andrew Schwartz

– Claire Folger

- Jaap Buitendijk

- Murray Close

– Niko Tavernise

Excellence in unit still photography for television award:

- Beth Dubber

- Jessica Miglio

– John Johnson

– Justin Lubin

– Kevin Estrada