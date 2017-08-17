‘Deadpool 2’: Zazie Beetz Mourns Death of Her Stuntwoman

“Deadpool 2” actress Zazie Beetz posted a tribute on Thursday to mourn the death of stuntwoman Joi ‘SJ’ Harris.

Harris died on the set of “Deadpool 2” in Vancouver on Monday after a trick involving a motorcycle went wrong. According to eyewitnesses, she reportedly lost control of her motorcycle and crashed through the glass of the Shaw Tower’s ground floor studio.

Beetz posted handwritten statement on Instagram that reads, “On Monday we tragically lost one of our own — Joi ‘SJ’ Harris. My heart has been breaking the past two days and I have been searching what to say or do. I know that what I feel is nothing compared to what her loved ones, friends and family, are feeling. My heart and my love goes out to her and them all. The cast and crew send peace, healing, and their deepest condolences.”

Ryan Reynolds posted a statement on Twitter earlier this week, saying the crew is “heartbroken, shocked, and devastated.”

David Leitch is directing the superhero sequel from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Reynolds stars as the titular foul-mouthed hero, along with Josh Brolin, Leslie Uggams, and Morena Baccarin. “Deadpool 2” is expected to hit theaters on June 1, 2018.

See the Instagram tribute below: