Drew Goddard, the writer on Fox’s “Deadpool 2” and “The Martian,” will direct Fox’s “Bad Times at the El Royale” from his own script.

Steve Asbell will oversee “Bad Times” for the studio, which is keeping the logline under wraps.

Goddard received an Academy Award nomination for best adapted screenplay for “The Martian,” which was adapted from the Andy Weir novel. He’s working with “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on the Fox sequel, which will be released on March 2.

Goddard also is working on the scripts for Sony’s “Sinister Six” and “Robopocalypse.” Previous credits include “Cloverfield,” “World War Z,” and “The Cabin in the Woods,” on which he also made his feature directorial debut in 2012. He co-wrote the “Cabin” script with Joss Whedon; he also co-wrote the “World War Z” script with J. Michael Straczynski, Matthew Michael Carnahan, and “Lost” showrunner Damon Lindelof.

Goddard has extensive background in television, starting with “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and serving on the writing staffs of “Alias” and “Lost.” He became co-executive producer of “Lost” in 2006. Goddard also directed the pilot episode of NBC’s “The Good Place,” which stars Ted Danson and Kristen Bell.

He was named in Variety‘s Hollywood’s New Leaders in 2015.

Goddard is repped by UTA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.