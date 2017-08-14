‘Deadpool 2’ Stunt Person Dies on Set in Motorcycle Accident

A stunt person was killed on the set of “Deadpool 2” Monday morning after a trick involving a motorcycle went wrong.

The sequel to “Deadpool” is currently filming in Vancouver. Production began in late June.

“Vancouver Police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of ‘Deadpool’ during a stunt on a motorcycle,” the Vancouver PD said in a statement.

A spokesman for Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Ben Miljure, a reporter with local news station CTV Vancouver, the stuntwoman was carried onto an Advanced Life Support ambulance. The vehicle stayed at the scene for about 45 minutes, and then drove off without turning on its lights or sirens.

The news follows another stunt accident reported by TMZ on Sunday when Tom Cruise crashed into a wall while filming “Mission: Impossible 6,” and appeared to walk away with a limp. The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

More to come …