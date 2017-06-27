‘Deadpool 2’ Production Kicks Off, Ryan Reynolds Shares First Photo From Set

DEADPOOL
Ryan Reynolds has posted a first look on the first day of “Deadpool 2” with a photo on his Instagram account.

“The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds will return in the sequel as the foul-mouthed superhero with Josh Brolin signed on as Cable.

Reynolds is also a producer on the films with “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning along with Drew Goddard assisting. “John Wick” co-director David Leitch came on board to lead “Deadpool 2” last fall after Tim Miller dropped out due to creative differences with Reynolds.

The superhero sequel has also cast “Atlanta” breakout Zazie Beetz as the mutant mercenary Domino. Leslie Uggams will return as Blind Al, Deadpool’s roommate. Jack Kesy of “The Strain” stars in an unspecified villain role.

“Deadpool” gave Fox its biggest hit of 2016 after opening on Valentine’s Day to a surprisingly strong $782.6 million worldwide, supplanting “The Matrix Reloaded” to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. Fox announced in April that it had given “Deadpool 2” a prime summer release date of June 1, 2018.

The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt.

