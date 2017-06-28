‘Deadpool 2’: Josh Brolin Teases Cable Transformation With New Photo

Production for “Deadpool 2” is officially underway, and Josh Brolin is ready for his closeup.
The actor posted a photo on Instagram with a mold being taken of his face in transformation to become Cable, a time-traveling soldier.
“Insanity on the brink,” he captioned the picture. “Face is morphing into something machine, fierce, hair sliced, arm machined, bulged. Where is Deadpool?!? Looking. Looking. All I got are these two…molding me, prodding, turning me into something hard.”
Ryan Reynolds also shared a new photo from set Wednesday with “Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s” Julian Dennison on his back, who joins the cast for the superhero sequel.
The ensemble cast also includes Zazie Beetz, Leslie Uggams, and Jack Kesy. Reynolds is a producer on the film with writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, with Drew Goddard assisting and David Leitch co-directing.
Reynolds first teased production for the sequel on Instagram when they began shooting on Tuesday.
“Deadpool 2” is slated to release June 1, 2018.
