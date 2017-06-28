‘Deadpool 2’: Josh Brolin Teases Cable Transformation With New Photo

Production for “Deadpool 2” is officially underway, and Josh Brolin is ready for his closeup.

The actor posted a photo on Instagram with a mold being taken of his face in transformation to become Cable, a time-traveling soldier.

“Insanity on the brink,” he captioned the picture. “Face is morphing into something machine, fierce, hair sliced, arm machined, bulged. Where is Deadpool?!? Looking. Looking. All I got are these two…molding me, prodding, turning me into something hard.”

Ryan Reynolds also shared a new photo from set Wednesday with “Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s” Julian Dennison on his back, who joins the cast for the superhero sequel.

Giving Julian Dennison a warm 💀💩L welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

The ensemble cast also includes Zazie Beetz, Leslie Uggams, and Jack Kesy. Reynolds is a producer on the film with writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, with Drew Goddard assisting and David Leitch co-directing.

Reynolds first teased production for the sequel on Instagram when they began shooting on Tuesday.

“Deadpool 2” is slated to release June 1, 2018.

