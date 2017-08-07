‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look at Josh Brolin as Cable

Ryan Reynolds continues to tease “Deadpool 2” photos on social media.

On Monday, the actor tweeted out the first official look of Josh Brolin as Cable in the upcoming film. While Brolin teased his makeover in June, this is the first glimpse of his complete transformation in the role of the time-traveling soldier.

“We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future,” Reynolds tweeted along with a closeup of Brolin’s face, which is decorated with scars and an artificial eye. The next image shows a full-body shot with the caption: “Deadpool 2: Your premium Cable provider.

This is the second week in a row that Reynolds has shared photos from set. Last Monday, he posted a picture of “Atlanta” breakout Zazie Beetz as Domino.

Reynolds is returning to produce the sequel, which will be directed by David Leitch and written by the original movie’s screenwriters, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Aside from Brolin and Beetz, the ensemble cast also consists of Jack Kesy as an unspecified villain; T.J. Miller as Weasel; Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Deadpool’s roommate; and Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Deadpool’s fiancée.

“Deadpool 2” opens in theaters on June 1, 2018.