“Atlanta” breakout Zazie Beetz will play Domino in “Deadpool 2.”

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds made the announcement by tweeting “domino effect,” along with a photo that spelled out the actress’ name with — you guessed it — dominoes.

Beetz is best known for her role as Van in FX’s critically acclaimed comedy “Atlanta,” playing Donald Glover’s best friend and the mother of his baby daughter.

“Deadpool 2” will be directed by “John Wick” helmer David Leitch, who took over the director’s chair from Tim Miller after he dropped out last October due to creative differences with Reynolds. Original screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are returning the pen the sequel.

Fox recently teased footage from the film before showings of Hugh Jackman’s “Logan.” Reynolds later posted the clip — a cut scene from the movie — on his YouTube page.

The cheeky scene shows Reynolds’ Wade Wilson going into a phone booth to get suited up — mooning the audience in the meantime — in order to save an elderly man being robbed at gunpoint. The man dies, unfortunately, by the time our hero is done changing.

“Deadpool 2” hits theaters on March 2, 2018.

Watch the “Deadpool 2” teaser below.