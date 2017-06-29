Fox Names Julien Noble to Head of Worldwide Digital Marketing (EXCLUSIVE)

Julien Noble has been elevated to executive vice president of worldwide digital marketing at 20th Century Fox, Variety has learned. His promotion comes amidst a series of personnel changes to Fox’s marketing and research arm.

As part of those moves, Andrew Ferguson, who joined Fox from Sony a little over two years ago, has been promoted and will head up the studio’s strategic research efforts. He was previously senior vice president of strategic marketing and research. Both Ferguson and Noble will report to Jonathan Helfgot, Fox’s newly appointed executive vice president of theatrical marketing.

There have also been cuts as part of the shakeup. David Singh left the studio this month after a three-year stint as executive vice president of creative advertising. Along with Singh, Kevin Yoder, who served as executive vice president of research and strategy since 2012, will be leaving the company.

Singh is an industry veteran. He joined Fox in 2014 after a stint as a creative advertising veteran at Sony. He also previously spent nearly a decade at Disney, holding various positions on its marketing team. Sources say the studio is in discussions with creative marketing talent to replace the executives who are leaving.

Prior to joining Fox, Noble spent seven years at the Walt Disney Studios, climbing up the ranks to become vice president of international digital marketing and publicity.

Fox’s marketing department underwent an overhaul last fall. In September, Fox tapped Pamela Levine to serve as president of worldwide theatrical marketing for the studio. Levine has worked at the company in the past, but had spent the previous five years at HBO. She replaced Paul Hanneman.

Marc Weinstock, who hired Singh, left his post as president of domestic theatrical marketing at 20th Century Fox to run Annapurna Pictures, the indie studio that is moving into distributing and hawking its own pictures.

Helfgot joined Fox in the spring after a stint running marketing for Open Road. He had previously worked at Fox from 2004 to 2011.