Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to writer/director Corey Grant’s thriller “Illicit,” starring David Ramsey, Vivica Fox and Dean Cain, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film had its world premiere last year at the American Black Film Festival, and will go on to play the Pan African Film Festival and Toronto Black Film Festival later this year. Breaking Glass is planning a theatrical release in Atlanta and Chicago in early May and a VOD/DVD release on May 23.

The story centers on a well-liked parole officer and a beautiful former model (Shireen Crutchfield) who enjoy a successful marriage until she gets the itch to go back to work. As the wife forms a friendship with an emerging photographer, the husband is dealing with a parolee who proves to be more than he bargained for.

Grant directed from his own script, written with co-star Lanett Tachel. The film also stars McKinley Freeman, Michele Weaver, Dionne Gipson, Michael Monks, Essence Atkins, Vincent A. Ward, Sade Kimora Young, Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Charlie Farrell and Adam Senn.

“We’ve been thrilled about this thought provoking film that explores relationships in unique way since its inception,” said producer Kevin Fleming. “Knowing that audiences will come away asking questions about their own marriage is the response we were looking for, and we feel we’ve achieved that.”

Ramsey stars as John Diggle in CW’s “Arrow” while Fox has a recurring role on “Empire.” Cain starred in “Supergirl” and “Hit the Floor.”

Richard Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass, and Amanda Rae Simon negotiated the deal with Todd Slater of Blue Fox Entertainment.