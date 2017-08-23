David Oyelowo Joins Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in Doug Liman’s ‘Chaos Walking’

David Oyelowo has joined Lionsgate’s science-fiction adventure “Chaos Walking,” starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

Doug Liman is directing while Allison Shearmur and Doug Davison are producers. The screenplay will be written by Patrick Ness, Charlie Kaufman, and John Lee Hancock.

The film is based on Patrick Ness’s “Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go,” a book that was published in 2008 as the first in a trilogy. It’s set in a dystopian world where all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts with Holland’s character playing the only boy in a town of men who’s forced to flee with only his dog.

Oyelowo will play the antagonist, Aaron, in the movie.

Holland is coming off of playing the title role in Sony’s summer hit, “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” He is currently tied to Shawn Levy’s adaptation of “Uncharted,” “The Current War” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Ridley shot into the public eye after being cast as one of the leads in “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens.” She is set to reprise her role in the highly-anticipated eighth installation, “The Last Jedi,” and will also be seen in the upcoming adaptation of “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Liman is known for his role in the “Bourne” franchise. His movie “American Made,” starring Tom Cruise, is about to hit theaters on Sept. 29.

Lionsgate has set a March 1, 2019, release date for “Chaos Walking.” The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.