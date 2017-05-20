David Oyelowo-Paris Jackson Thriller Gets Title and March Release Date

Amazon Studios and STX Entertainment have titled their David Oyelowo-Paris Jackson thriller “Gringo” and set a March 8 release date.

Oyelowo plays a newly married, mild-mannered American businessman with a stake in a pharmaceutical company that’s about to go public when his life is thrown into turmoil by an incident in Mexico. He’s stranded with a price on his head and discovers the existence of a side of life that he had never known.

“Gringo” will mark the movie debut of Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s 19-year-old daughter, who has been cast as “an edgy 20-year-old.” The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton, and Sharlto Copley.

Joel Edgerton’s brother Nash Edgerton is directing from a script by Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone. Producers are Nash Edgerton, Rebecca Yeldham, Tambakis, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, and Theron.

Nash Edgerton made his feature directorial debut with the 2008 Australian thriller “The Square.” Amazon and STX Entertainment teamed up on the worldwide rights for the film last year at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Gringo” is the second title to land on the March 8 release date following Disney’s sci-fi fantasy “A Wrinkle in Time,” directed by Ava DuVernay with Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oprah Winfrey, and Reese Witherspoon starring.