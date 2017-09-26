Film News Roundup: David Oyelowo Starring in ‘Cyrano the Moor’ for Disney

In today’s film news roundup, Disney has hired David Oyelowo to star in “Cyrano the Moor,” “Michelin Stars” gets North American distribution and the comedy “Holly Slept Over” will include Josh Lawson and Britt Lower.



PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

Walt Disney Pictures has tapped David Oyelowo to star in the movie “Cyrano the Moor” with “Moonlight” writer Tarell Alvin McCraney on board.

The idea, which is in early development, would combine elements of Edmond Rostand’s play “Cyrano de Bergerac” and William Shakespeare’s “Othello,” set in the Bristol region of England during the 19th century.

The idea was conceived by Oyelowo’s development team and sold to Disney, which hired McCraney to write a script. The producers will be Yoruba Saxon, David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo. Tendo Nagenda and Chaz Salembier are overseeing for Disney.

McCraney is repped by CAA and Manage-ment. Oyelowo is repped by CAA and Inphenate. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

DOCUMENTARY ACQUISITION

Juno Films has acquired North American rights to the documentary “Michelin Stars — Tales From the Kitchen,” which is premiering at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The fiilm chronicles the inner workings of the culinary world through the eyes of the chefs, the critics

and their customers. It features Alain Ducasse, Daniel Humm, René Redzepi, Andoni Aduriz, Yoshihiro

Narisawa, Victor Arquinzoniz, Guy Savoy and Matt Goulding.

Rasmus Dineson is the director and Jesper Becker is the producer. The deal was negotiated between Elizabeth Sheldon of Juno Films and Kim Christiansen of DR Sales.

“‘Michelin Stars’ is the rare behind-the- scenes look at how the creative process is judged by anonymous critics who can make or break a restaurant’s commercial success,” Sheldon said.

CASTINGS

Josh Friedlander is making his feature film directorial debut on the movie “Holly Slept Over” with Josh Lawson, Britt Lower, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ron Livingston, and Erinn Hayes cast.

The ensemble comedy is financed by Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment and Jeremy Garelick. Will Phelps and Glen Trotiner are producing. Mason Novick, Jason Blumenfeld, Mary Pat Bentel, and Josh Crook are executive producing.

Details of the plot are being kept under wraps. Production begins this month in Syracuse, N.Y.