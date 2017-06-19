David Gordon Green’s ‘One in the Chamber’ Backed by Oceanside Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Scott Clayton and his Oceanside Media have come on board to produce and fully finance action-adventure movie “One in the Chamber,” written by David Gordon Green and Darius Shahmir.

Green will also produce and Shahmir, a frequent collaborator with Green, will make his feature film directorial debut. Casting is underway.

“One in the Chamber” follows an ex-Marine who finds himself deep in the jungles of Asia searching for his son who has been taken hostage by the most dangerous man in Cambodia.

“‘One in the Chamber’ is a passion project David and I have been wanting to work on together for quite some time,” said Shahmir. “We’ve been looking for the right producer to partner with and we have found him in Scott. We have an amazing script and team ready to go, and are ecstatic to finally bring this project to life.”

Green’s directing credits include “Pineapple Express,” “Joe,” “Our Brand is Crisis” and the upcoming “Stronger,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal. He began his career writing and directing “George Washington.”

Green directed and wrote the indie romance “All the Real Girls,” which won the Sundance Film Festival’s Special Jury Prize; and the comedy “Prince Avalanche,” starring Paul Rudd and Emile Hirsch, which won the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.

Earlier this year, Green was hired by Miramax and Blumhouse to write and direct the upcoming reboot of the “Halloween” horror franchise.

“When I read David and Darius’ script for ‘One in the Chamber,’ I instantly recognized it as a project I wanted to be involved in,” Clayton said. “Infused with pure, unfiltered action and sharp writing, it is precisely the kind of movie that gets audiences excited to go to the cinema.”

Australia-based Oceanside announced in March that it was producing and fully financing “The Claim” in collaboration with Route One Entertainment. The thriller is written by Damien Chazelle, writer-director of “La La Land.”